Funeral service held for former Ga. Rep. Mary Jane Galer

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends said farewell to one of the first women in Muscogee County to be in the House of Representatives - Mary Jane Galer.

Galer’s funeral was on February 15 at First Presbyterian Church on First Avenue in Columbus.

98-year-old Galer passed away on February 7. She started her career as a teacher and Army Special Services librarian before marrying the late Lieutenant Colonel Retired Robert Galer.

Mary Jane Galer was elected in 1976 as Muscogee County’s second female representative in the State House. She went on to serve 12 years in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Most of her legislative accomplishments centered around the rights and well-being of women and children.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

