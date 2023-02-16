Harris Co. Board of Commissioners approve major upgrades to US Hwy 27

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County’s Board of Commissioners officially approved major upgrades to U.S. Highway 27.

The project is funded by a 20-year Georgia Environmental Financing Authority Loan and a Georgia Department of Transportation reimbursement.

The upgrades are part of a larger GDOT road widening project for U.S. Highway 27.

Gordy Construction of Fortson, Georgia, will install 25,000 of new water lines and 32 fire hydrants from State Route 315 to the Columbus/Muscogee County line.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

