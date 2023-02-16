Hospitals in rural Alabama at risk of closing

ALABAMA, U.S. (WTVM) - Rural hospitals in Alabama are at a high risk of closing. The closing of these rural hospitals will raise several issues.

Amongst, are the issue of some people driving further for medical care. The risk of closing began when state hospitals lost over a billion dollars, since the start of the pandemic.

Not only would rural residents and small towns be affected, but larger hospitals in Alabama would feel the effects when more patients arrive for medical care. The nurses and doctors in these hospitals would feel the economic impact when they no longer have jobs.

According the the Alabama Hospital Association, the closing of rural hospitals would mean disease and illnesses would spread like wild-fires, in small towns.

