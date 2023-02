COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church will host a free gas giveaway and free car wash.

The event will begin at 9a.m, on Saturday March 4. The free gas giveaway and car wash will be located, at 2317 Veterans Parkway, in Columbus.

Those who are in need of fuel, are encouraged to attend.

