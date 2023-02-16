Opelika City Schools employee arrested on sex charge involving student

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested an Opelika City Schools employee on a charge of soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

On February 8, the Opelika Police Department was notified by Opelika City Schools Administration regarding an incident that had occurred involving an Opelika High School student and faculty member.

Detectives began an investigation which led to the suspect, 37-year-old Montre Learius Battle of Cusseta, Ala, being placed on administrative leave.

Battle was arrested on February 16.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.