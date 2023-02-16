Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika City Schools employee arrested on sex charge involving student

Opelika City Schools to require masks indoors
Opelika City Schools to require masks indoors
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested an Opelika City Schools employee on a charge of soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

On February 8, the Opelika Police Department was notified by Opelika City Schools Administration regarding an incident that had occurred involving an Opelika High School student and faculty member.

Detectives began an investigation which led to the suspect, 37-year-old Montre Learius Battle of Cusseta, Ala, being placed on administrative leave.

Battle was arrested on February 16.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County gang member arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office make 2 separate gang member arrests
One person injured in shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
One person dead after shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
A risk of severe weather sits to our west during the day Thursday; watch for some strong storms...
ALERT DAY: Severe weather potential Thursday night, Ends early Friday
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18

Latest News

Earlier today, there was a fire in Gentian Square. This fire is still under investigation.
Fire reported in Gentian Square, investigation underway
The Wonderful World Tour will begin on June 21, in Columbus. Tickets will go on sale, Friday...
Blippi returns with live show in Columbus
A 41-year-old Columbus man was convicted on by a federal grand jury for distribution of...
Columbus man convicted on multiple drug charges
CCH Railroad is hosting a job fair, on Tuesday, February 21. This job fair event will hire for...
CCH Railroad to host free job fair, on-spot interviews