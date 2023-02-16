Phenix City asking residents to take survey to help shape future

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - People who live in Phenix City are getting a shot at helping mold their community’s future. Local officials asked residents what they would like to see in the next couple of years - offering their two cents.

The Fast Forward Phenix Survey is giving residents in Phenix City an opportunity to share their ideas on a multitude of big issues. From housing growth to revitalization. The mayor of Phenix City says be prepared to see new developments near the downtown river area in the coming years.

Many of us may want to fast forward to look at the future. That’s part of the goal of a new survey. It’s a chance for people who live in this community to give input on growth and improvements. It’s called Fast Forward Phenix City. The CEO of the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce says it’s very important for residents to fill this survey out.

“It’s an opportunity for you to lend your voice to give us your opinions and your thoughts about how the region and especially Phenix City can change for the better,” says Dennis Beson.

In this five-part survey, folks in Phenix City will give their opinion on traffic issues, where new houses should be placed, neighborhood revitalization, what new businesses they would like to see, plus pedestrian and biking opportunities. Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says transparency is the best policy.

“The opportunities for us is great and outstanding and so what I would tell people is listen don’t miss the mission because we are on a mission - in other words you know help us because we all live in this community and in this region,” says Mayor Eddie Lowe.

Mayor Lowe says the city has already acquired a piece of land near the Chattahoochee River in the entertainment district...telling us, excavator and dirt could be moved real soon.

“We’re hoping within two years, we would see some activity - especially starting now - which is a big piece of that fast forward so with the survey is it gives people an opportunity to have some say so or to say something,” says Eddie Lowe.

If you are a Phenix City resident or live in the area, to view the survey.

