Representative Rogers receives federal funding to support first responders in Alabama

Earlier today, Representative Mike Rogers (AL-03), announced over $500,000 in federal funding...
Earlier today, Representative Mike Rogers (AL-03), announced over $500,000 in federal funding for first responders, in East-Central Alabama.(Hendersonville Fire Department)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVM) - Earlier today, Representative Mike Rogers (AL-03), announced over $500,000 in federal funding for first responders, in East-Central Alabama. The funding is available through the Department of Homeland Security’s FY-2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

“I am proud to announce over $500,000 in federal funding is coming to firefighters in East-Central Alabama,” said Rep. Rogers. “This essential funding will provide first responders within our community with the supplies they need to serve, as well as keep themselves safe in the line of duty.”

Grants will be awarded to the City of Moody, Spring Garden Fire Department, City of Alexander City and the City of Lincoln.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program was created to provide funding directly to local fire departments to enhance the safety of first responders as well as the communities they serve.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

