Stormy For Some Tonight; Drying Out Late Friday & the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re keeping our eye on the storm threat tonight as rain and storms will move in during the nighttime hours. The best chances for strong storms will be after midnight for most of us, though we’ll keep an eye on areas north and west of I-85 this evening and tonight. In general, the threat looks pretty marginal for most all of us. We encourage you to have a way to get watches and warnings overnight, but most of us won’t have any big concerns. The rain will end later on Friday and colder temperatures will settle in with highs in the 50s on Friday and Saturday. Look for the sunshine to return on Saturday and we expect a mix of sun and clouds to continue on Sunday. Highs by Sunday afternoon should be in the low to mid 60s. Look for temperatures in the 20s and 30s early Saturday, and another frost or freeze will be possible early Sunday morning too. For next week, we’ll keep it warm and dry for President’s Day and Tuesday, but rain chances will return by Wednesday into Thursday. This system doesn’t look like it will pose any major concern for us, and rainfall totals look lighter with this one. Highs will find their way into the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

