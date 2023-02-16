Traffic delays continue near Miller Rd. as bridges get upgrades in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you live or work near Miller Road in Columbus - expect to deal with traffic delays and orange barrels for the next year.

According to officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation, a process called grubbing has already started on Highway 185.

This means they are clearing trees in order to update bridges over Miller Road.

Officials say this is an upgrade of the bridge in order to make sure the bridge is up to new standards.

“It is a lot of work for our crews, our contractors, you know they’re having to take the bridge piece by piece and beams, you know a lot goes into upgrading bridges.”

The project is costing 18 million dollars and that money was earmarked for the project last year.

