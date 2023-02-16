Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Traffic delays continue near Miller Rd. as bridges get upgrades in Columbus

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you live or work near Miller Road in Columbus - expect to deal with traffic delays and orange barrels for the next year.

According to officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation, a process called grubbing has already started on Highway 185.

This means they are clearing trees in order to update bridges over Miller Road.

Officials say this is an upgrade of the bridge in order to make sure the bridge is up to new standards.

“It is a lot of work for our crews, our contractors, you know they’re having to take the bridge piece by piece and beams, you know a lot goes into upgrading bridges.”

The project is costing 18 million dollars and that money was earmarked for the project last year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County gang member arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office make 2 separate gang member arrests
One person injured in shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
One person dead after shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18
The conditions of the victims and a motive for the shooting, are currently unknown.
Columbus Police investigate evening shooting near Steam Mill Road
Major Freddie Blackmon, being promoted to Chief of Police
Consultants present 70 recommendations after Columbus Police Dept. detail

Latest News

Funeral service held for former Ga. Rep. Mary Jane Galer
Funeral service held for former Ga. Rep. Mary Jane Galer
Harris Co. Board of Commissioners approve major upgrades to US Hwy 27
Harris Co. Board of Commissioners approve major upgrades to US Hwy 27
Harris Co. Board of Commissioners approve major upgrades to US Hwy 27
Harris Co. Board of Commissioners approve major upgrades to US Hwy 27
Hospitals in rural Alabama at risk of closing
Hospitals in rural Alabama at risk of closing