Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.
Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago. The company plans to close more stores.

Retail spending has been difficult to forecast lately.

It bounced back after a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic then slowed down enough this past holiday season to worry analysts the growth may be finished.

But on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported sales jumped about 3% in January from December. That is the biggest increase in almost two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County gang member arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office make 2 separate gang member arrests
One person injured in shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
One person dead after shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18
The conditions of the victims and a motive for the shooting, are currently unknown.
Columbus Police investigate evening shooting near Steam Mill Road
Major Freddie Blackmon, being promoted to Chief of Police
Consultants present 70 recommendations after Columbus Police Dept. detail

Latest News

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
Community members explain more about foreign objects shot down
Columbus Police Department swears in new officers
Who paid for Columbus Police Department Assessment? We asked.
The producer price data measures inflation before it reaches consumers.
US wholesale inflation slows, but price pressures re-emerge
Community members explain more about foreign objects shot down
Community members explain more about foreign objects shot down
Who paid for Columbus Police Department Assessment? We asked.
Community members explain more about foreign objects shot down