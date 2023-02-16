Uptown Columbus welcomes a new Hampton Inn Hotel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A new Hampton Inn Hotel has opened, in Columbus. After several construction hurdles, the project is complete. The hotel becomes the fourth to open in the Uptown Columbus District, since 2020.

The Hampton Inn Hotel opened its doors a week ago and is located on the corner of Broadway and 12th Street. “The Marriott was there right across the street, but it didn’t have enough rooms for these larger groups. By having our four hotels come on board, that has been hug for us and going forward with our hospitality and tourism business,” said the Uptown Columbus President.

Inside the hotel, are 93-rooms, which are beneficial to the growing number of events and conventions, in Uptown Columbus.

