Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Uptown Columbus welcomes a new Hampton Inn Hotel

The hotel becomes the fourth to open in the Uptown Columbus District, since 2020.
The hotel becomes the fourth to open in the Uptown Columbus District, since 2020.((Source: Valley Hospitality Service))
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A new Hampton Inn Hotel has opened, in Columbus. After several construction hurdles, the project is complete. The hotel becomes the fourth to open in the Uptown Columbus District, since 2020.

The Hampton Inn Hotel opened its doors a week ago and is located on the corner of Broadway and 12th Street. “The Marriott was there right across the street, but it didn’t have enough rooms for these larger groups. By having our four hotels come on board, that has been hug for us and going forward with our hospitality and tourism business,” said the Uptown Columbus President.

Inside the hotel, are 93-rooms, which are beneficial to the growing number of events and conventions, in Uptown Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County gang member arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office make 2 separate gang member arrests
Two Columbus men are behind bars on sexual exploitation of children charges.
Two Columbus men arrested on multiple sexual exploitation of children charges
‘Dirt Cheap’ to close Phenix City and Auburn locations in March
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus causing traffic delays
Attorney Chris Breault and Area Director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes West Central...
Columbus attorney donates thousands in court fees to local youth organization

Latest News

According the the Alabama Hospital Association, the closing of rural hospitals would mean...
Hospitals in rural Alabama at risk of closing
Earlier today, Representative Mike Rogers (AL-03), announced over $500,000 in federal funding...
Representative Rogers receives federal funding to support first responders in Alabama
The event will begin at 9a.m, on Saturday March 4.
Local church to host free car wash and gas giveaway
Fulbright is the government’s international education exchange program
CSU named top producer of Fullbright Scholars