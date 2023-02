COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person dead.

The shooting happened in the 900 block Ewart Avenue in Columbus.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Wiley Jackson, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Wiley was pronounced dead at approximately 4:45 a.m.

