3 arrested by Muscogee Co. deputies on various drug, gun, and theft crimes

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit arrested three men over two days on numerous charges, including drug and firearm crimes.

Deputies say the unit completed a felony probation warrant for the arrest of validated gang member Markeith Ware on Feb. 15 for the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Obstruction of law enforcement officers
  • Simple battery (family violence)

Additionally, investigators say that a known criminal offender and narcotics dealer was arrested following a traffic stop on the same day. Deputies observed Vernon Heckelba committing multiple traffic violations and pulled the individual over. Huckelba attempted to escape from officials but was ultimately apprehended.

During his arrest, the suspect had 88.3 grams of methamphetamine, 22.5 grams of marijuana and a Ruger 22 caliber pistol. Consequently, that resulted in the following charges:

  • Felony trafficking methamphetamine
  • Felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

On Feb. 16, the sheriff’s office and the US Marshals Service performed felony arrest warrants for Roy Williamson issued by the Columbus Police Department. MSCO investigators received intel on the suspect whereabouts and were able to find him

Williams was wanted for outstanding warrants for felony aggravated assault and hijacking of a motor vehicle.

All the individuals were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

