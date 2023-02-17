Business Break
Auburn man arrested, charged with first degree assault

Justin Martinez Monrell McGhee is currently in custody, at the Lee County Jail and is being...
Justin Martinez Monrell McGhee is currently in custody, at the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $75,000 bond.(Auburn Police Department)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Wednesday February 17, Auburn Police arrested Justin Martinez Monrell McGhee, on felony warrants.

McGhee, 19, is an Auburn native and was charged with assault first degree and assault second degree.

Officers responded to an assault with a knife, near the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive, on February. 16

According to authorities, officers located two victims, who sustained injuries from a bladed weapon. Justin Martinez Monrell McGhee was considered a suspect and he was located by police near the crime scene, shortly afterwards.

Both victims are in stable condition and their injuries were not life threatening. McGhee is currently in custody, at the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

