Auburn residents to celebrate Arbor Day on February 25

By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) -The City of Auburn’s Tree Commission will host its annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, February 25.

The Auburn Tree Commission is a citizen group appointed by the Auburn City Council. The commission advises the City on proper tree care and planting and is committed to the growth and preservation of Auburn’s urban tree canopy. In honor of the Auburn Tree Commission’s efforts and the Arbor Day Celebration, Mayor Ron Anders has declared Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, to be Arbor Day in the City of Auburn.

The Arbor Day celebration will begin at 8:30a.m and last until noon, at the Kroger on Dean Road, Publix on Moore’s Mill and Publix on Cary Creek.

Members of the Tree Commission will distribute Eastern Redbud, White Oak bare roots seedlings, potted hophornbeam, fringe tree and tulip poplar trees to citizens. These prizes are free, while supplies last at each location. Planting instructions will be included.

The National Arbor Day Foundation has recognized the City of Auburn as Tree City USA, for the last 39 years. In addition, the City of Auburn received the Tree City USA Growth Award for the fourth consecutive year.

The Tree City USA Growth Award highlights innovative programs and an increased commitment to urban forestry.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

