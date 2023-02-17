Chilly AMs This Weekend; Staying Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that the rain and storms have moved out, colder air has settled in with temperatures heading into Saturday morning expected to be in the 20s and 30s. The wind will make it feel like the 20s in most spots waking up early on the weekend. As we head into the afternoon, look for highs back in the 50s in many spots, and we expect another cold start early Sunday with lows well into the 30s. By Sunday afternoon, highs will climb back to the mid 60s in many spots. Both weekend days will feature a good amount of sunshine with some clouds moving back in late Sunday. Early next week starts off warm with 70s for highs on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll notice rain chances increasing a bit by Tuesday into Wednesday with shower chances sticking around on Thursday too. Right now, it appears the rain totals will be low and no severe weather chances are ahead for us. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with mid to upper 70s for Friday and next weekend.

