City of LaGrange sees damage after Friday morning storms

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is reporting damage from Friday morning’s storms.

According to Troup County EMA, several areas within the city were damaged from wind damage, or a brief tornado. The National Weather Service is planning to survey the damage.

The LaGrange Police Department reported these affected areas:

  • Trees down:
    • 809 Forrest Ave - tree down on house in LaGrange.
    • 600 block of Park Ave
    • Hamilton @ Union
    • Calumet Center Road
    • Dallis @ Juniper
    • Jefferson @ Brownwood
    • Cannon @ Whitesville
  • Power line down 1000 block of Elm St.
  • Building damage:
    • Dallis St - significant damage to the Health Dept. and windows knocked out at DDS
    • Beacon Brewery on Lincoln St.

There’s also damage to Callaway Stadium with fences down and LaGrange College soccer bleachers are in the roadway. Troup County EMA also states that there was a clear path isolated to areas surrounding LaGrange College.

There was no warning at the time but there was some intense rain, as well as wind, that moved through around 4:45 AM. If a traffic light is out, officials say to use the intersection as a four-way stop.

No injuries have been reported.

