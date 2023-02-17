Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Singer Dr.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
15-year-old Ja’Miyah Franklin was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, near Singer Drive in Columbus.
Franklin was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and an orange bonnet.
Any information concerning this missing person please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or to Sgt. Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377.
