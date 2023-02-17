Drying out Friday afternoon as wind blows in colder air

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thankfully, the severe weather threat never materialized to our west Thursday afternoon and night so the system was weaker as it moved through our area this morning. We’ll dry out Friday afternoon and turn colder through most of the weekend.

Clouds and rain on this Friday morning will dry up by midday with partial sunshine expected this afternoon. It will be windy and temperatures will fall through the morning before staying steady in the 50s during the day so make sure you have the windbreaker!

Getting cooler as the morning progresses Friday. Rain ends by midday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds this evening will lead to a clear overnight sky. Breezy and colder with lows early Saturday in the low 30s for most of us with mid to upper 20s in the normally colder spots.

The coldest weather this go around will be Saturday morning. Check out the expected lows around sunrise. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It’ll be a nice looking weekend for any of the Mardi Gras parades. Lots of bright sun all day Saturday will bring us into the 50s during the afternoon, topping out in the upper 50s to near 60 in our southern areas. Partly cloudy Saturday night into Sunday. After 30s Sunday morning, we’ll reach the mid to even upper 60s Sunday afternoon!

Most of the weekend will be on the cool or chilly side, but you'll start to notice a difference Sunday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The warm up really kicks into high gear after that. Monday is Presidents Day and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures in the 40s to start will end up in the low 70s. We’re expecting a few really warm days Tuesday through at least Thursday with highs easily in the upper 70s and lower 80s; mid 80s aren’t out of the question in spots with near record highs. There is a chance of showers as the week goes on, but it doesn’t look all that significant.

After the rain ends, it will be dry for the next few days. The warm up really kicks in next week with highs in the 70s and 80s! (Source: WTVM Weather)

