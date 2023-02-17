Business Break
Family and friends celebrate Columbus woman turning 106 years old

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman turns 106 years old today! Annie Lee Lias had family and friends gather to celebrate the significant milestone.

Annie Lee Lias’ family says she’s well-known in the community. She’s described as having a big heart and always putting others before herself.

Granddaughter Teresa Cappers says her grandmother used to teach her grandkids how to far, which were some of their favorite memories. She adds that the family is blessed to see her live another year.

“We were all out in our field area and we were planting sweet potatoes, and we were making up the rolls, and grandma said, ‘That’s not how you do it. You do it like this. City children just don’t know nothing,” said granddaughter Brenda Robinson.

Happy birthday to Annie Lee Lias from WTVM.

