Five-time convicted felon found guilty on drug trafficking, gun crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A five-time convicted Columbus felon has been found guilty by a federal jury for crimes linked to armed drug trafficking.

According to the US Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, 41-year-old Karzarta Piett was convicted of possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Feb. 14 after a two-day trial.

Officials say the drug charge has Piett facing a maximum of 40 years in prison with at least four years of supervised release to follow and a maximum $5 million fine. Additionally, for the gun charge, he faces a max of ten years in prison, followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Court documents say Columbus officers conducted a traffic stop on Piett after watching him commit multiple traffic infractions leaving a bar that is known for its drug trafficking activity on Jan. 7, 2021.

During the stop, police discovered Piett driving with a suspended license and observed drug residue inside the car, prompting a K-9 search.

As a result, two ounces of methamphetamine, a loaded pistol, a digital scale, money and plastic bags were found.

According to authorities, a background check revealed Piett’s criminal history spanned 20 years, including five previous convictions.

After the defendant’s scheduled June sentencing, he will be transferred to the Middle District of Alabama where he is accused of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine,

