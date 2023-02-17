Muscogee County School District to celebrate “I Love My Future” week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s (MCSD) will celebrate " I Love My Future” week 2023, this month. From February 13 until the 16, Muscogee County Schools will celebrate “I Love My Future” week 2023.

“As school counselors, we are so excited to have new partners assisting our students’ career exploration. For years, we’ve required career day events in our schools. It is exciting to see the collaboration with the CTAE department that has led to the development of ‘I Love My Future Week,’ which is devoted to providing more opportunities and time for our students to explore their future plans,” says Dr. Trikella Nelson, Director of Counseling and School Social Work Services.

The event will include guest speakers, career fairs, and virtual field trips. Celebrations will also include live and virtual demonstrations, college fairs, and job shadowing. MCSD School counselors recognize that career education begins in kindergarten and is exemplified by students, who are knowledgeable about options and prepared.

“We hope that the business community and other stakeholders support our efforts by offering to share their experiences with students,” said Mrs. Victoria Thomas, Director of CTAE.

The business community, stakeholders, and partners in education are welcome to this event.

