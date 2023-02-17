“My baby didn’t deserve this,” mother of 16-year old Mt. Pleasant Drive murder speaks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting from Wednesday night involving a teenager, the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

News Leader 9 spoke with Yvette Fasion, mother of 16- year-old Damarcus Faison who was shot on Mount Pleasant Drive in Columbus around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“He just wanted to grow up and do something, and they took that opportunity from him.” says Faison, “My baby was 16-years-old.”

Faison says Da’Marcus was the type of person you would meet and never forget. With this loss, Faison says her house will not be the same without her son.

“My life changed, my kids’ life changed, his brothers, his sisters, everybody that cared, their life changed,” says Faison.

Someone who happened to be in the neighborhood at the time of the shooting tells News Leader 9 they witnessed what happened. We’re told a car pulled up to a home on Mt. Pleasant Dr., Da’Marcus got out from the passenger side. The witness says that is when the driver shot Faison and just drove off.

Police say when they arrived they found the teen on the front lawn of a residence with someone preforming CPR on Faison. Faison was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he passed away nearly 2 and a half hours later.

“My baby didn’t deserve that,’ says his mother. “He was very sweet, caring, kind, respectable.”

Da’Marcus was a student at Kendrick High School where he was involved in the ROTC program there and had plans of joining the Army after graduation.

Rasheeda Ali is the founder of Grannies on Guard. She started the organziation after her grandson was killed a couple years ago. The purpose of the group is to keep kids away from violence.

“It’s going to hurt when someone is just gunned down,” says Ali. “It’s just going to hurt, that’s all I can say it’s going to hurt.”

Ali says her heart breaks for the mother of Da’Marcus Fasion because she knows exactly what she’s going through.

“I would say wrap your brain around your child and the memories you have of him, if they were times he made you smile, try to focus on those,” says Ali.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Corporal Adam Moyer at 706-225-4435.

“Love on your kids, your family in general, because tomorrow is not promised,” says Faison, “and to the person who did this to my son, justice will be served.”

FULL INTERVIEW with Yvette Fasion:

