Phenix City Police Department and Advance Auto Parts launch safety initiative

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department and Advance Auto Parts are working to increase safety for motorists in the community. On Feb. 16, they kicked off a new safety initiative program.

Auto Part officials and Phenix City police representatives were all in attendance.

The partnership was also celebrated with a ribbon cutting for the new and improved store.

If police stop residents for a tail light or something minor, they will receive a free $25 gift card to Advance Auto instead of a ticket.

“We are here for the community. So hopefully, the community will let us know what they need, and we will take it from there.

This is just the beginning of their partnership. They aim to keep motorists safe and boost their relationship with those they serve.

