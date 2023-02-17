Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured in shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
One person dead after shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
Muscogee County gang member arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office make 2 separate gang member arrests
A risk of severe weather sits to our west during the day Thursday; watch for some strong storms...
ALERT DAY: Severe weather potential Thursday night, Ends early Friday
Columbus country music artist, TikTok stars to perform at Columbus Trade Center
Columbus country music artist, TikTok stars to perform at Columbus Trade Center
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18

Latest News

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says
Phenix City Police Department and Advance Auto Parts launch safety initiative
Phenix City Police Department and Advance Auto Parts launch safety initiative
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression
3 arrested by Muscogee Co. deputies on various drug, gun, and theft crimes
3 arrested by Muscogee Co. deputies on various drug, gun, and theft crimes