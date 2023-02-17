Troup Co. deputies investigating robbery after man knocked out on side of road

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery on Rosemont Road.

On February 16, at 2:38 PM, deputies were dispatched to Rosemont Road near Briley Road in reference to a male lying face down next to a pickup truck on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim, identified as Joshua Sanders, who stated he was traveling on Rosemont Road when a black older box style pickup truck was following him flashing its lights.

Officials say Sanders, who is an independent sales person, stated he pulled over and an unknown male got out of the driver seat and asked if he had any deals on some steaks.

Sanders stated there was also a male in the passenger seat and when he went to step up on the tailgate, he was struck by unknown object by the driver knocking him unconscious.

The only description the victim could provide was that the driver was a male with grey in his beard and that it appears an undetermined amount of cash was taken during the incident.

The victim was transported to a Columbus area hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

