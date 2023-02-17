Business Break
What the end of the COVID-19 health emergency means for locals

COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 booster(kttc)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In roughly three months, the national public health emergency for COVID-19 will end. But, before it does, one physician says locals need to be aware of how it will impact them.

The biggest change to come -- more expenses. Dr. Joseph Kaplan at Acute Care Emergence in Columbus says COVID tests will no longer be free for certain people depending on which insurance you have.

He also says without that public health emergency in place, companies could also jack up the price of vaccines. Dr. Kaplan also made it clear that although the public health emergency is ending, some people are STILL getting COVID.

“Everyday we’re getting COVID cases. We’re getting, probably -- some days we’ll have four, some days we’ll have six, some days we’ll have one. I worked, I think the Saturday before last and literally have the people that came in had COVID and we were pretty busy that day,” said Dr. Kaplan.

The White House says that national health emergency will end May 11.

