Winter Break youth violence prevention boot camp to be held at LaGrange Police Dept.

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Operation Correct Start Street Academy’s Saving Our Sons campaign and several organizations will host a boot camp during the upcoming winter break for students in response to the rise of violence in the community.

The camp with be held on Friday, Feb. 17, and Monday, Feb. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LaGrange Police Department.

Organizers say boys from six to 16 years old can expect a full day of violence prevention activities from a nationally recognized program aimed at ending youth violence.

Registration for this free event can be done through Troup County Coordinator Frederick Manley at 678-672-7351 or manley30222@yahoo.com.

The Saving Our Sons’ winter break boot camp is in partnership with KIA, The Honorable Nathan Gaskin, the City of LaGrange, Chick-fil-A and the Manley Initiative Project.

