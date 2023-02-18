Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

1 killed in roof collapse at gym in Alaska

An Anchorage police officer said a gym was one of the businesses impacted by the collapse.
An Anchorage police officer said a gym was one of the businesses impacted by the collapse.
By Shannon Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:16 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - One person was killed and two were injured from a roof collapse at a commercial building in Alaska, according to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd.

The assistant fire chief said emergency crews arrived just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

“About an hour after our arrival, crews were able to extricate the one entrapped victim and transported them to the hospital. Shortly after that, a third person was located in the wreckage,” Boyd said.

An additional victim received medical attention at the scene, according to officials.

“We believe that we do have all folks that were in the building at the time accounted for and with the location of all three folks on scene, those were the ones that were unaccounted for after our arrival,” Boyd described.

An Anchorage police officer at the scene said the Turnagain CrossFit gym was one of the businesses impacted by the collapse.

Heavy equipment was used to stabilize the building, according to fire department.

“Parts of the building are still unstable and that’s why we’re working with building safety and building engineers to maintain the building itself,” Boyd said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Heavy police presence presence
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Henry Ave. in Columbus
Jamarian Hammonds
Gang member in custody following shot fired at Muscogee Co. sheriff investigator
1 dead after shooting on Ewart Avenue in Columbus
Family and friends celebrate Columbus woman turning 106 years old
Family and friends celebrate Columbus woman turning 106 years old

Latest News

Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the...
Ohio toxic train crash raising health concerns
Surveillance video captured thieves stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from a...
Thieves steal $50,000 in fashion items from New York store
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house
Surveillance video captured thieves stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from a...
Thieves steal $50,000 in items from Givenchy store