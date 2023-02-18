Business Break
City of Opelika to host MLK Outreach Day to raise awareness on gun violence

By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Opelika officials will host an event to raise awareness about gun violence and bring positivity.

The third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Outreach Day, will be hosted, in Opelika. Starting at 11a.m, Opelika Police will meet with local leaders to discuss community concerns. During that time, they will also talk about what happened to Amore Wiggins, formerly known as Opelika’s “Baby Jane Doe.”

We’re told the opportunity will also be used to commemorate Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating in Memphis, in January.

This event will be held on Samford Court, in Opelika at Christian Care Ministries.

