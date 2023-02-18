Business Break
Cold Temperatures Set in this Morning, but Sunny Skies will Warm Up the Valley this Afternoon

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold air has settled in this morning across the Valley with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. However, the wind makes it feel like the 20s in most spots. As we head into the afternoon, look for highs back in the 50s maybe even flirting with the low 60s, but expect another cold start early Sunday with lows well into the 30s. Another warm-up is in store for Sunday afternoon with temperatures warming back into the upper 60s! Both today and tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine to make for a beautiful weekend in the Valley. Looking ahead to next week, the rainy pattern we have seen all year has seemed to skip this week as we feature a low coverage of rain between Tuesday and Thursday. Though next week remains dry at the moment, temperatures will be the spotlight as we are expecting the first 80s of 2023. The 80s will return this Wednesday and look to stay into the weekend.

