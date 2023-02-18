Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on Henry Ave.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that has killed one person.
According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 2300 block of Henry Avenue.
There is no official word for the motive of the shooting or any arrests being made.
