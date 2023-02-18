COMING UP: Opelika leaders hosting community event to discuss violence

Business Break
Opelika leaders hosting community event to discuss violence
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika officials will be hosting an event Saturday to raise awareness about gun violence and bring positivity.

The Third Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Outreach Day will be hosted in Opelika. Starting at 11 a.m. Central, Opelika Police will meet with local leaders to discuss community concerns. During that time, they will also talk about what happened to Amore Wiggins, formerly known as Opelika’s “Baby Jane Doe.” We’re told the opportunity will also be used to commemorate Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating in Memphis in January.

Just letting people know that want to connect and that we want to unite and then we want to be able to work together with different organizations,” said Pastor Carolyn Morton, leader of the Auburn-Opelika Nonviolent Cities Project.

That event will be held on Samford Court in Opelika at Christian Care Ministries.

