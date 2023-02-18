Business Break
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house

We sat down with Wiley Jackson’s mom and sister, who say the local gun violence finally hit home and something has to be done to stop it.
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of the 63-year-old man gunned down early this morning on Ewart Avenue speaking exclusively with News Leader 9 about their loved one being killed. News Leader 9′s Ahniaelyah Spraggs has more on Wiley Jackson’s family finding out about his death.

His sister Verna says he was killed outside her friend’s house. Verna’s friend called her after it happened on Ewart Avenue a 7 minute drive away from where he lived with his mom near Brown Avenue.

Before the sun rose in Columbus, shots rang out in midtown. Shortly after, one woman says she received an unexpected phone call.

“I wasn’t expecting that 4:00 phone call from nobody but I got it and my day has not been right since then,” said Verna.

Verna Jackson said that call from her friend was about her brother Wiley, known in the family as Lee.

“She said she heard three gunshots and she looked out her window and somebody called and said it was Lee so she called me,” Verna added.

Verna immediately rushed out the door headed to Ewart Avenue. There, she was approached by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, who showed her a photo of a dead man lying in the road, asking if it was her brother. It’s an image Verna says she’ll never forget.

“Why they do him like that? I mean, the crime rate is very high now. “I loved my brother. Even though we had differences, I loved my brother. It’s still unbelievable because I thought Lee would outlive everybody,” said Verna.

Lee’s mother says he had 11 siblings. With tears in her eyes, she says the news was tough to hear but her faith is keeping her strong.

“I got strength enough to bare it because I know God ain’t gone put no more on me than I can bare,” said Ella Jackson, Lee’s mom. “I prayed for him when he was living, told the Lord to change him and strengthen him, take him off the drugs he was on.”

With Lee’s death among a string of shootings Friday, his sister ends with this final message.

“Stop the violence. Put down the guns and pick up your bible and the world would be a whole lot better,” said Verna.

Columbus Police are still investigating leads surrounding what happened and they are still searching for a suspect.

