LaGrange Mardi Gras Parade set for this weekend

The festivities will begin and end by South Bend Park and traffic is expected around 6:45pm
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The good times are set to roll today, for the 7th annual Krewe of Mask Mardi Gras Parade, in Lagrange.

This year the organization has a few new floats like a new animated dinosaur and has live musical entertainment in store. People attending should expect to collect beads, doubloons, and other throws.

One of the parades organizers says the parade gets bigger and better every year and that the krewe is excited to share the culture of Mardi Gras with the community.

The festivities will begin and end by South Bend Park and traffic is expected around 6:45pm.

