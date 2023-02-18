One More Seasonable Day Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was a nice, winter-like day, and tonight will follow suit with mostly clear skies and temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s. A change in wind direction tomorrow will set off a warming trend that will last through the work week. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon expected to be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies sticking around. You can expect similar conditions Monday, with highs already reaching into the 70s again. By Tuesday, thanks to the southerly flow that we will have seen for a few days, afternoon temps will near the 80 degree mark throughout the Valley. We will also see a slim chance at a few showers thanks to increased moisture and cloud-cover. Things will stay consistent from Tuesday afternoon through the end of the work week. In fact, we will be in false summer for about 5 days! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s every day, and scattered clouds with a few showers are likely each day. We won’t see a real change in these conditions until the following work week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.