Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

One More Seasonable Day Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Seasonable and dry for Sunday afternoon.
Seasonable and dry for Sunday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was a nice, winter-like day, and tonight will follow suit with mostly clear skies and temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s. A change in wind direction tomorrow will set off a warming trend that will last through the work week. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon expected to be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies sticking around. You can expect similar conditions Monday, with highs already reaching into the 70s again. By Tuesday, thanks to the southerly flow that we will have seen for a few days, afternoon temps will near the 80 degree mark throughout the Valley. We will also see a slim chance at a few showers thanks to increased moisture and cloud-cover. Things will stay consistent from Tuesday afternoon through the end of the work week. In fact, we will be in false summer for about 5 days! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s every day, and scattered clouds with a few showers are likely each day. We won’t see a real change in these conditions until the following work week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Heavy police presence presence
Suspect arrested in Schaul St. fatal shooting, victim ID’d
Jamarian Hammonds
Gang member in custody following shot fired at Muscogee Co. sheriff investigator
Nearly 10 juveniles were injured in a late night shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.
9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner claims unlawful arrests
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner arrested for not showing ID

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Cold Temperatures Set in this Morning, but Sunny Skies will Warm Up the Valley this Afternoon
Most of the weekend will be on the cool or chilly side, but you'll start to notice a difference...
Chilly AMs This Weekend; Staying Dry
History of Endymion
TEST