2 people killed, 2 injured in Columbus Motel 6 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting on Saturday night in Columbus.

Authorities responded to the Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus on Saturday evening. Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirms four people were found with gunshot wounds. All of the victims were related.

54-year-old Michael Carter Sr and 19-year-old Michael Carter Jr. were both killed. A woman, who has not been identified, was transported to Piedmont Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. She is in critical condition.

A boy, who was also shot, was transported to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta on Sunday morning.

It is unclear if a suspect has been identified in the shooting. WTVM will continue to update this story.

