Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 people killed, 2 injured in Columbus Motel 6 shooting

Columbus police on Victory Drive at Motel 6 Saturday night
Columbus police on Victory Drive at Motel 6 Saturday night(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting on Saturday night in Columbus.

Authorities responded to the Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus on Saturday evening. Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirms four people were found with gunshot wounds. All of the victims were related.

54-year-old Michael Carter Sr and 19-year-old Michael Carter Jr. were both killed. A woman, who has not been identified, was transported to Piedmont Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. She is in critical condition.

A boy, who was also shot, was transported to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta on Sunday morning.

It is unclear if a suspect has been identified in the shooting. WTVM will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Nearly 10 juveniles were injured in a late night shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.
9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner claims unlawful arrests
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner arrested for not showing ID
Heavy police presence presence
Suspect arrested in Schaul St. fatal shooting, victim ID’d
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house

Latest News

Twenty-Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church to host a community event, at 9 a.m, on...
Local Columbus church to host free car wash and gas giveaway
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
Nearly 10 juveniles were injured in a late night shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.
9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
Columbus Police Dept. holds press conference on Friday night shootings - clipped version