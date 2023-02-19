CSU Cougars look to close out series with the sweep

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus State Cougars looked to keep their 7-game win streak going in game 2 of their three-game series with the Flagler Saints.

The Cougs came up big early on an impressive double play, they would send Flagler on the team’s way to a second out.

CSU would have a few steals on the day, Connor Kirkley, not once but twice within an inning.

They would just keep the success going, Derek Wiley getting it done, going yard sending a ball into the stratosphere.

For good measure, they would dial up Wiley again, he would send that thing to another area code.

The Cougars pulled out the close win, 9-8.

They will look to finish out the series with a sweep on Sunday.

