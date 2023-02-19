Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dog with 3 legs steals the hearts of animal control officers caring for him

Doug, a dog found by animal control in Kentucky, has received the first of many surgeries.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A three-legged dog in Kentucky has stolen the hearts of the animal control officers taking care of him.

Officers with the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control said they found the dog they call Doug near I-75 at Athens Boonesboro.

Doug was badly injured, and officials told WKYT he’s had just one of many needed surgeries.

“These are very significant injuries that he is going to have to overcome,” Sgt. Aaron Evans, of Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control, said.

Meghan Hawkins, who is with the Lexington Humane Society, said Doug has a long road to recovery.

“We see several weeks of surgeries ahead of that,” she said. “So he will go into foster care before he is available for adoption.”

Despite the hardship, officers said Doug is somehow still smiling.

Doug’s story is an all too familiar one for animal officers and those at the Lexington Humane Society.

“We have seen a rise in loose dogs, and it is hard to attribute it to one specific thing,” Evans said.

Pets looking for new homes come to the Humane Society, which relies entirely on private donations, grants and community support to function.

“We have lots of animals looking for homes and encourage people to come out, visit with them and hopefully take one home such as Doug,” Hawkins said.

Doug isn’t expected to be available for adoption until after his recovery, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Nearly 10 juveniles were injured in a late night shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.
9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner claims unlawful arrests
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner arrested for not showing ID
Heavy police presence presence
Suspect arrested in Schaul St. fatal shooting, victim ID’d
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house

Latest News

China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi speaks at the...
US warns China not to send weapons to Russia for Ukraine war
Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday,...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday.
Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts
The inmate was pronounced deceased at the Well Star West Georgia Emergency Center.
GBI to investigate death of Troup County Inmate
Police respond to fatal shooting on Village Way
Man shot, killed on Village Way in Columbus