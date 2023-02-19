Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

GBI to investigate death of Troup County Inmate

The inmate was pronounced deceased at the Well Star West Georgia Emergency Center.
The inmate was pronounced deceased at the Well Star West Georgia Emergency Center.(WANF)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - On the night of Saturday February 19, a detention officer with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, discovered an unresponsive inmate, in his cell.

Moments later, lifesaving procedures began on the inmate and continued, as he was taken to the Well Star West Georgia Emergency Center. Unfortunately, the inmate was pronounced deceased, at 10:52pm.

The inmate is identified as Richard P. Lindamood. Richard Lindamood was 60 years of age and a native of LaGrange.

According to authorities, Lindamood was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of battery, two counts exploitation and intimidation of an elderly adult. All of these charges were the results of an incident involving Lindamood and his wife, on February 15th.

At this time, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Nearly 10 juveniles were injured in a late night shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.
9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner claims unlawful arrests
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner arrested for not showing ID
Heavy police presence presence
Suspect arrested in Schaul St. fatal shooting, victim ID’d
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house

Latest News

Police respond to fatal shooting on Village Way
Man shot, killed on Village Way in Columbus
Columbus Mayor, Skip Henderson was also in attendance, and proclaimed yesterday, as Arbor Day,...
Keep Columbus Beautiful hosts annual Arbor Day celebration
Twenty-Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church to host a community event, at 9 a.m, on...
Local Columbus church to host free car wash and gas giveaway
Columbus police on Victory Drive at Motel 6 Saturday night
2 people killed, 2 injured in Columbus Motel 6 shooting