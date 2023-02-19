GBI to investigate death of Troup County Inmate

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - On the night of Saturday February 19, a detention officer with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, discovered an unresponsive inmate, in his cell.

Moments later, lifesaving procedures began on the inmate and continued, as he was taken to the Well Star West Georgia Emergency Center. Unfortunately, the inmate was pronounced deceased, at 10:52pm.

The inmate is identified as Richard P. Lindamood. Richard Lindamood was 60 years of age and a native of LaGrange.

According to authorities, Lindamood was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of battery, two counts exploitation and intimidation of an elderly adult. All of these charges were the results of an incident involving Lindamood and his wife, on February 15th.

At this time, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is conducting an investigation.

