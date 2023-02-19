Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Keep Columbus Beautiful hosts annual Arbor Day celebration

Columbus Mayor, Skip Henderson was also in attendance, and proclaimed yesterday, as Arbor Day,...
Columbus Mayor, Skip Henderson was also in attendance, and proclaimed yesterday, as Arbor Day, in Columbus.(KTRE)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yesterday was all about the trees, as Keep Columbus Beautiful hosted its annual Arbor Day celebration. Columbus Mayor, Skip Henderson was also in attendance, and proclaimed yesterday, as Arbor Day, in Columbus.

One organizer shared with News Leader 9, the importance of the event. “Trees provide canopy, they provide health benefits. They provide a host of beautification for our environment. It’s important to do these events, because it’s all about learning about our environment. Climate control is real, we can’t stop it, but we can slow the process,” said one organizer.

People from around the community gathered at Lake Bottom Park, for games, prizes, giveaways and the opportunity to plant trees. Community partners, The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, local food trucks and others attended the event, showing support of keeping our parks beautiful.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Nearly 10 juveniles were injured in a late night shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.
9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner claims unlawful arrests
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner arrested for not showing ID
Heavy police presence presence
Suspect arrested in Schaul St. fatal shooting, victim ID’d
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house

Latest News

Twenty-Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church to host a community event, at 9 a.m, on...
Local Columbus church to host free car wash and gas giveaway
Columbus police on Victory Drive at Motel 6 Saturday night
2 people killed, 2 injured in Columbus Motel 6 shooting
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
Nearly 10 juveniles were injured in a late night shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.
9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus