Keep Columbus Beautiful hosts annual Arbor Day celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yesterday was all about the trees, as Keep Columbus Beautiful hosted its annual Arbor Day celebration. Columbus Mayor, Skip Henderson was also in attendance, and proclaimed yesterday, as Arbor Day, in Columbus.

One organizer shared with News Leader 9, the importance of the event. “Trees provide canopy, they provide health benefits. They provide a host of beautification for our environment. It’s important to do these events, because it’s all about learning about our environment. Climate control is real, we can’t stop it, but we can slow the process,” said one organizer.

People from around the community gathered at Lake Bottom Park, for games, prizes, giveaways and the opportunity to plant trees. Community partners, The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, local food trucks and others attended the event, showing support of keeping our parks beautiful.

