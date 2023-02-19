Man shot, killed on Village Way in Columbus

Business Break
Police respond to fatal shooting on Village Way
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to an address on Village Way just off St. Mary’s Road around 2PM Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the police department confirms police found a man dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities do suspect foul play in the case.

The identity of the victim as not been released at this time.

The fatal shooting marks the fifth homicide in three days within the city of Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

