Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Rebel Wilson is now engaged.

Wilson shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Pictures of Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma showed the couple at Disneyland, which is the same location the couple went public with their relationship last June.

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)

It’s been a big year for Wilson. In November, the “Pitch Perfect” actress welcomed daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via a surrogate mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Nearly 10 juveniles were injured in a late night shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.
9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner claims unlawful arrests
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner arrested for not showing ID
Heavy police presence presence
Suspect arrested in Schaul St. fatal shooting, victim ID’d
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house
EXCLUSIVE: 63-year-old killed in Columbus shot in front of a family friend’s house

Latest News

FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Sherlyn Drew was killed during a drive-by shooting in Charlotte in May 2021.
Man charged in drive-by shooting that killed 21-year-old woman, police say
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice