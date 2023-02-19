River Dragons make franchise history with sellout crowd on Military Appreciation Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite dropping game one of a three-game series, the River Dragons bounced back against the Delaware Thunder with an explosive 9-0 victory on Saturday’s Military Appreciation game.

The home team got it done early on the night, with Kirk Underwood stepping up big for the first goal of the game, it looked to be a no-goal but was declared good.

River Dragons come right back in the second period, Jay Croop with the score, and the home team goes up by another notch.

The game would be all Columbus Saturday night, Underwood, getting it done once again for his team by sending in the solid shot.

River Dragons go on to bounce back from Friday’s loss.

They even up the series, 1-1 and look to finish out the series on top.

The franchise also made history tonight. This happened to be the first sell-out (7,364) in the River Dragon franchise’s history.

