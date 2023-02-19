Warm Air Setting in for the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cool start this morning in the Valley with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The warm-up will come this afternoon once again bringing temperatures into the mid-60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Today is actually the last day we will see highs in the 60s for a while as a shift in the weather pattern drives warm air into the Valley. This is due to the wind direction at the surface shifting to a southerly flow that drives in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico into the Southeast. This pattern change will kick off a warming trend this work week. Temperatures will be warming into the 70s tomorrow and Tuesday, then the 80s return Wednesday and for the rest of the week. Though there will be an influx of Gulf moisture this week, the rain coverage stays low for next week with coverage peaking at 20% on Tuesday. At this point, I can say is get ready for the sneak peek of spring coming this week.

