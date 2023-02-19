Business Break
Warm Week Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
Highs likely to reach the 80s by mid-week.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warming up as we head into the work week, with record heat possible by Wednesday afternoon. Tonight will be calm and mild with lows in the mid 40s, and tomorrow will still be pleasant but already well above average. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s to start the work week, and we could see some breezy conditions at times. Tuesday will bring a chance at a few passing showers and temps will remain in the mid 70s for most. By Wednesday you can say hello to summer (WHAT!) with highs projected to be in the low to mid 80s. The record high for 2/22 is currently 84 degrees and we could see that broken. Don’t expect a cool down anytime soon, as temps and rain coverage remain consistent through the end of the week and even the next weekend. With warmer temps and higher dewpoints the chance at a shower will remain every day. We may finally see a change in the weather by the next work week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

