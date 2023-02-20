Buc-ee’s in Auburn holds hiring event

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The newest Buc-ee’s is set to open in Auburn. Today, the store held a hiring event looking for potential employees.

Future team members that attended could fill out online applications and set up in-person appointments to hopefully become a Buc-ee’s team members.

They are currently looking to fill 250 plus positions with pay ranging from $17 to $22 an hour.

“We’re here and excited about getting some local talent in the area to come join the Buc-ee’s crew and bring the culture and local Auburn hospitality and bringing them on with Buc-ee’s,” said Director of Operations Josh Smith. “We just have good southern hospitality, we’re inviting, welcoming , people just love coming to Buc-ee’s.”

The store is set to open in April of this year.

