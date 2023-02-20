Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A well-known gang member was arrested on a probation violation warrant in Columbus.

On Monday, February 13, around 12:47 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and S.W.A.T. Team executed a search warrant at an apartment unit on the 6200 block of River Road.

Anthony King is an active and validated gang member - as well as Atlanta rapper, known as ZHG Juwop. King was taken into custody on a violation of probation warrant.

Officers searched the apartment and found the following:

1,446.8 grams of marijuana (street value $14,468)

Two firearms (one reported stolen)

King is charged with:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

Possession of drug related objects

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges (Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

He appeared before a judge in Recorder’s Court on February 15. The judge dismissed King’s violation of probation charge, but the other charges were bound over to Superior Court.

King has since bonded out of the Muscogee County Jail.

