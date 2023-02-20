Business Break
Columbus police searching for ‘critically missing’ 30-year-old woman
By Jessie Gibson
Feb. 20, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

30-year-old Danisha Lene Abdulai was last seen near Willis Street in Columbus.

Abdulai was wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants and purple headphones. Authorities say she does have suicidal ideations.

Officials say she may be driving a blue Nissan SUV, possibly an Infiniti.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

