Columbus police searching for ‘critically missing’ 30-year-old woman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
30-year-old Danisha Lene Abdulai was last seen near Willis Street in Columbus.
Abdulai was wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants and purple headphones. Authorities say she does have suicidal ideations.
Officials say she may be driving a blue Nissan SUV, possibly an Infiniti.
Anyone with information should call 911 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.
