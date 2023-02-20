Business Break
FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter

Here are the latest headlines on the nation’s 39th president.
A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.(McDonald, Mark | Source: WALB)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are the latest headlines regarding Jimmy Carter, the nation’s 39th president and the only one to hail from Georgia:

A look back on President Jimmy Carter’s time in the Oval Office

Community speaks on Jimmy Carter’s legacy

Carter family photographer shares his memories of the former First Family

PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter, 39th American president

USS Jimmy Carter serves as tribute to 39th president’s Naval career

Visitors at The Carter Center share thoughts after hospice announcement for former president

Celebrities, politicians alike send well wishes to Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at home

